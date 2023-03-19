 Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab : The Tribune India

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

I hope the situation is resolved soon & Canadians travelling to the region are able to connect with their families and friends in Canada, tweeted MP Sonia Sidhu

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

Chandigarh, March 19

Diaspora in Canada is concerned over the recent development in Punjab regarding the suspension of SMS and mobile internet services, except the voice call, in the interest of public safety as the police launched action against 'Waris Punjab De' chief and Khalistan ideologue Amritpal Singh and his aides.

"I am receiving calls from my residents and am deeply concerned about reports coming out of Punjab, India regarding SMS and internet blackouts," tweeted Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, on Sunday.

"I hope the situation is resolved soon & Canadians travelling to the region are able to connect with their families and friends in Canada."

Joining the issue, Iqwinder S. Gaheer, MP for Mississauga-Malton, tweeted: "I am troubled by what I am hearing from constituents and the reports coming out of Punjab, India: authorities have enacted the mass suspension of internet services and are preventing gatherings of more than 4." "Civil rights and liberties should be maintained in a democracy."

Calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government to immediately contact their Indian counterparts to express concern regarding the suspension of civil liberties and the safety of Canadians abroad, Jagmeet Singh, Leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, tweeted: "I am deeply concerned by reports that India has suspended civil liberties and imposed an internet blackout throughout the state of Punjab." Replying to him, one user wrote: "What a hypocrite you are! You're concerned about suspended civil liberties and an internet blackout in Punjab but you say nothing about it happening in Canada." Another user think Jagmeet Singh is being disrespectful. "Draconian measures were when truckers' protests were crushed in Canada. Jagmeet Singh ji you supported the crushing of a democratic, peaceful movement by @JustinTrudeau now you want him to go feral over the suspension of mobile texts (home internet working fine) in Punjab!" "If u are so concerned about Punjab then come to India, Punjab. It's easy to pass judgement sitting in another corner and where you actually don't know what's happening," another user wrote.

"Human rights are the basis of any democracy," said charity United Sikhs. "The Indian state is setting up its own records for violating #HumanRights in every possible way to oppress the Sikhs in India. Why is there a mass atrocity of human rights violation against Sikhs in India? What are the grounds for Amritpal's arrest?"

Meanwhile, the massive police search operation continued on the second day on Sunday to arrest Sikh radical Amritpal Singh, head of 'Waris Punjab De'.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal told the media that Amritpal Singh was declared a 'fugitive'.

The police search operations are now mainly focused in Jalandhar district from where he managed to given the police a slip when it tried to intercept his vehicle to arrest him.

Amritpal's father Tarsem Singh told the media the police should have arrested him before he left the house. "We don't have any information about his whereabouts. They carried out a search at our residence for 3-4 hours but did not find anything illegal." He called the police action "unjustified" and said his son was weaning the youth off drugs. "Why the police were not acting against criminals and those involved in drugs," he asked.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Chahal said Amritpal's six gunmen were nabbed. "A manhunt for Amritpal Singh is on and we are hopeful that he will be arrested soon. A total of 78 people have been arrested so far and further searches and raids are underway," he added.

"During the state-wide operation, nine weapons, including one .315 bore rifle, seven rifles of 12 bore, one revolver and 373 live cartridges of different caliber have been recovered so far," the police said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday evening.

"Waris Punjab De elements are involved in four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police persons and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants. FIR stands registered for the attack on Ajnala Police Station," it added.

 

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

2
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

3
Punjab

78 of 'Waris Punjab De' arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

4
Punjab

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

5
Punjab

78 arrests after 3-hour dramatic police chase

6
Trending

Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

7
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft

8
Haryana

IMD forecasts rain, hail, strong winds; advises Punjab and Haryana farmers to postpone harvest

9
Punjab

Cops had drawn flak post Ajnala, Mohali incidents

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...

Amritpal Singh's four aides taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft

Accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the...

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

Also questioned the timing of action initiated against Waris...

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

Search operation continues to nab pro-Khalistan activist Amr...


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Decade on, 24 EWS houses not allotted in Pinjore

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep: Congress calls it worst case of political vendetta, harassment, intimidation

Uber cab featured in video showing a man assaulting a woman traced in Gurugram: Delhi Police

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Warring slams govt over law & order

All civil hospitals to be upgraded: Minister

Smart card shortage leads to delay in issuance of RCs, driving licences

21 Amritpal supporters trying to stage dharna taken into police custody in Ludhiana

21 Amritpal supporters trying to stage dharna taken into police custody in Ludhiana

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI