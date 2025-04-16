DT
Home / Diaspora / China eases visa rules for Indians amid US tariff tensions

China eases visa rules for Indians amid US tariff tensions

85,000 visas issued from January 1 to April 9 to ‘Indian friends’
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:54 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
China has given over 85,000 visas to Indians from January 1 to April 9 this year.

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said he hopes even more Indians will visit China to see that it is open, safe and friendly.

"As of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens travelling to China this year. Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China," he said this in a post on X.

This is happening while US President Donald Trump is warning countries about higher tariffs, especially targeting China. After Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods, China asked India to join them in opposing what they called the “US abuse of tariffs”.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson, Yu Jing, said China’s economy is strong and helps the world. She said India and China are both large developing countries, and they should work together. According to her, trade between the two nations is good for both sides.

Visa relaxations for Indian travellers to China

The Chinese government has made it easier for Indian citizens to get visas, with several new relaxations aimed at encouraging tourism and improving ties between the two countries:

No appointment needed

Indian applicants can now walk into Chinese visa centres on working days without booking an online appointment in advance.

Biometric exemption for short visits

Travellers going to China for short stays no longer need to submit biometric data, making the process quicker and more convenient.

Reduced visa fees

Visa costs have been lowered, making trips to China more budget-friendly for Indian tourists.

Faster processing times

Visa applications are being processed quickly, allowing faster travel planning for both tourists and business visitors.

Tourism promotion

China is actively inviting Indian travellers by highlighting its rich culture, seasonal attractions, festivals and top destinations.

