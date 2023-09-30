Congressman Shri Thanedar formally launches Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain American Caucus in US Congress

PTI

Washington, September 30

Over two dozen US lawmakers have joined the bipartisan Congressional Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain American Caucus, its founder and Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has said.

Thanedar on Friday formally launched in the US Congress the caucus that aims to combat religious discrimination and promote religious freedom for Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains.

A congressional caucus is a group of members of the United States Congress that meet to pursue common legislative objectives.

“We are not merely congregating to initiate another caucus; we're assembling to pioneer a movement—one that strives for understanding, inclusion and affirmative policy actions,” Thanedar told reporters at a news conference here.

“A movement that says every faith, every culture, and every community has a place in America— the land of the free and the home of the brave. My name is Shri Thanedar. I am proof of America's diversity in Congress,” he said.

He was flanked by a group of eminent Indian-Americans who had gathered at the steps of the US Capitol from across the country.

“Today is significant for numerous reasons. To many of you, the launch of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain (HBSJ) American Congressional Caucus may seem like a formal procedure, but let me assure you, it is so much more," he said.

