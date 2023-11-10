 Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun’s videos surface online : The Tribune India

  Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

Transportation minister says ‘we take every threat to aviation extremely seriously'

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 10

Days after Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened to blow up an Air India flight, Canada has strongly reacted to it.

Canada's federal police are investigating a warning in videos circulating online not to fly Air India starting November 19, said Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez.

He wrote on X: "Our government takes any threat to aviation extremely seriously. We are investigating recent threats circulating online closely and with our security partners. We will do everything necessary to keep Canadians safe."

Pannun released a video asking Sikhs not to fly in Air India aircraft after November 19, as their lives can be under threat.

He claimed that Air India would not be allowed to operate on November 19.

"We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India. From November 19, there will be a global blockade. Air India won't be allowed to operate. Sikh people, don't travel by Air India after November 19. Your life can be in danger," Pannun said in the video that is circulating on social media.

Pannun claimed that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport would remain shut on November 19 and that its name would be changed. He highlighted that this is the same day on which the final match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup will take place.

This is not the first time that Pannun has issued a threat. In September, he urged Hindu-Canadians to leave Canada amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. With ANI inputs

