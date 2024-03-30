Did Indians on H1-B visas replace American workers at TCS in US? Here is what we know of the allegation

Chandigarh, March 30
Crying foul against their suspensions, a group of American professionals have reportedly levelled accusations against Indian IT behemoth, Tata Consultancy Services, for subsequent replacement of many positions with workers from India holding H1-B visas.
On Friday, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the American professionals accused TCS of engaging in illegal discrimination based on race and age.
As per a report in Business Standard, over 20 employees of TCS in the United States have filed a complaint against the firm with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The allegations levelled against the IT firm included terminating the employment of the American workers and reallocating some of their duties to lower-paid Indian immigrants holding temporary work visas.
Meanwhile, as per the report, a spokesperson for TCS refuted the allegations against the company engaging in unlawful discrimination stating it to be meritless and misleading.
The spokesperson emphasised that TCS maintains a robust track record of being an equal opportunity employer in the US and conducts its operations with integrity, as quoted in several media reports.
According to the WSJ, the complaints raise concerns once again about the utilisation of H-1B visas by Indian IT companies.
