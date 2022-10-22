 Diwali ‘universal concept’ that transcends cultures: Vice-President Kamala Harris : The Tribune India

Diwali ‘universal concept’ that transcends cultures: Vice-President Kamala Harris

Naval Observatory—official residence of Harris—colourfully decorated with lights and diyas to celebrate the festival of lights

Diwali ‘universal concept’ that transcends cultures: Vice-President Kamala Harris

US Vice-President Kamala Harris. AP/PTI file



PTI

Washington, October 22

Diwali is a universal concept that transcends cultures, Vice-President Kamala Harris said on Friday as she opened her official residence for scores of Indian-Americans to celebrate the festival of lights.

The Naval Observatory—official residence of the Vice-President—was colourfully decorated with lights and diyas (earthen lamps) while the guests were served a wide variety of authentic Indian delicacies from ‘pani puri’ to traditional sweets, community leaders, who attended the event, said.

“Diwali is a universal concept that transcends cultures. It is about being inspired by the relevance of light over darkness, and shedding light in moments of darkness,” Harris told the gathering of more than a hundred Indian-Americans.

“As Vice-President, I think a lot about it because we are not without great challenges in our own country and in the world. And these are the moments when a festival like Diwali reminds us of the importance of our power to bring light in moments of darkness,” she said.

To the surprise of the invited guests, who had travelled from various parts of the country, they were given sparklers which they lit along with Harris and the Second Gentleman while cheering and wishing each other “Happy Diwali”.

Earlier, a group of young dancers enthralled the guests by performing on popular Bollywood hits like “Jai Ho” and “Om Shanti”.

Recollecting her days of celebrating as a child with her grandparents in Chennai, Harris said Diwali is about tradition.

“It is about culture. It is about an age-old concept that transcends cultures and communities. It is about a point of reflection and a moment of reflection to consider the duality of life in terms of the balance between darkness and light. And to celebrate the light. In that way, to think about what our role is and what our role should be in elevating us out of the darkness, guided by the light,” she said.

“In the last few years, we have experienced a lot that has been about powerful forces trying to divide, trying to focus on what they would suggest are dissimilarities when we all know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us,” she said.

“There are moments in our country right now where there are those who fight against democratic principles. The principles upon which our nation was founded. Principles like freedom, liberty,” she said.

“And in these moments where we all have a keen awareness of the unfairness and the injustice of it all, let us be guided by our knowledge that it is not new, that there will be moments like this, but that we have the power to make a difference and to elevate any moment in a way that we feel and can see the future and the possibility and all that is bright that the world allows when we have the ability to believe in it,” Harris said.

Among the attendees were several Indian-American members of the Biden-Harris Administration, including Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy, President’s Special Advisor Neera Tanden, and Biden’s Speech Writer Vinay Reddy. America’s former Ambassador to India, Rich Verma was also present at the Diwali celebrations.

“The atmosphere was magical and very, very authentic Indian. She (Harris) gave a very nice speech about her Diwali celebrations in Chennai. The highlight for me was the little sparklers. I felt like a child,” said philanthropist M R Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora.

“As an American I was proud to see the inclusion of festivals of all religions as a mainstream. This is diversity. Diwali has truly become a mainstream part of American culture,” Rangaswami added.

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders said, “It was a memorable Diwali celebration, thanks to the vice president and second gentleman, with awesome food, Bollywood music and colourful decoration of the Naval Observatory with Diwali lights. Biggest surprise were the sparklers.”

“The Vice-President’s team did an amazing job in organising the Diwali event and bringing the community together. It sends a strong message that good always wins over evil and we should spear light in the moments of darkness,” said Bhutoria.

As the guests left the Naval Observatory, they were given specially-crafted candles with the emblem of the office of the Vice-President embossed on them.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

2
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

3
Nation

What we have reduced religion to is 'tragic', says Supreme Court, asks 3 states to crack down on hate mongers

4
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

5
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

6
World

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years

7
World

Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years, Russia completely banned

8
Nation

Arunachal helicopter crash: Four army personnel, including two pilots, killed

9
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside order on registering FIR on complaint against IAS officers

10
Nation

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful
Chandigarh

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes
Punjab

Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes

Diwali bonanza: Punjab restores old pension scheme for government employees
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list
Jalandhar

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023
Diaspora

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

Top News

14 killed, more than 35 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in MP’s Rewa

15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa

The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...

26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa

T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match

T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match

On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...

Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash

Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash

The copter was inducted into service in June 2015

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak leads UK Prime Minister race: Report

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak leads UK Prime Minister race: Report

So far, Sunak has received 93 endorsements from Conservative...


Cities

View All

Woman ends life, husband arrested for dowry death

Woman ends life, husband arrested for dowry death

Woman 'sold' in Oman: 14 days on, cops yet to nab Tarn Taran-based travel agent

Gold worth Rs 21L seized at airport in Amritsar

15 hookahs seized, restaurant employee arrested

Tribute paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

City gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Chandigarh gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Three SDM-led teams in Chandigarh to enforce green cracker order

10 liquor cartons seized in Jagatpura, 3 booked

Youth's death after 'police torture': 10 months on, Saha ASI, three others booked

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

'Kejriwal just like Aurangzeb, imposes ban on crackers', says BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

Delhi government to launch ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28

AAP to EC: Party received Rs 38.24 crore from its leaders, donors in 2021-22

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini area

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

PO since 2010, man held for bank robbery

10-day police remand for Lawrence Bishnoi

Jalandhar girl gets 24th rank in Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) exam

Jalandhar MC Commissioner asks officials to give status report of every project

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue in Punjabi University

PDA begins criminal proceedings against 143 unauthorised colonies

PPS celebrates Founder’s Day, Governor presides over function

Finally, MC mobilises officials, orders fogging, issues challans

Dengue on rise, 26 new cases reported