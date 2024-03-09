Doctor from Andhra Pradesh dies while trekking in Australia

Vijayawada, March 9
A lady doctor from Andhra Pradesh died in an accident while trekking in Australia.
Vemuru Ujvala (23), a native of Krishna district, who was practising at a hospital in Brisbane, died after falling into a gorge while trekking with friends.
According to family members, her mortal remains will be flown to Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The last rites will be performed in Elukapadu village in Unguturu mandal.
Ujvala completed her MBBS from Bond University, Gold Coast, Australia and was practising at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.
Her relatives said she had fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a doctor and was planning to do post-graduation but the tragic accident cut short her life.
Ujvala along with her friends, was trekking at Yanbacoochie Falls at the Lamington National Park in Gold Coast Hinterland.
The accident occurred when she dropped her camera and while trying to retrieve it, fell into a 20-meter-deep gorge. It took six hours for the rescue team to retrieve her body.
Ujvala's parents, Vemuru Venkateshwar Rao and Vemuru Maithili, had settled down in Australia for the last few years.
