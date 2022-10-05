Dubai's majestic Hindu temple with 16 deities opens for public

PTI

Dubai, October 5

A majestic new Hindu temple that blends Indian and Arabic architecture designs has been inaugurated here in Jebel Ali Village, with a powerful message of tolerance, peace and harmony.

Located in a neighbourhood referred to as the Emirates’ 'worship village', the temple formally opened its doors to worshippers across the UAE on Tuesday.

"Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence & Amb @sunjaysudhir inaugurated the new Hindu Temple in Dubai. On the occasion, Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir thanked the UAE Government for their support to the 3.5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UAE," the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted.

A powerful message of tolerance, peace and harmony, bringing together people from various faiths, marked the official opening ceremony, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported.

Priests chanted “Om shanti shanti Om” in a peace salutation and musicians playing the tabla and dhol greeted people as they entered.

The 'worship village' in Jebel Ali now houses nine religious shrines, including seven churches, the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara, and the new Hindu house of worship.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was organised in the main prayer hall.

Sheikh Nahyan was joined by Ambassador Sudhir, CEO of the social regulatory and licensing agency for the Community Development Authority, Omar Al Muthanna and trustee of the Hindu Temple Dubai, Raju Shroff.

Over 200 dignitaries, including the heads of diplomatic missions, religious leaders of several faiths, business owners and Indian community members were also present at the glittering opening ceremony.

The temple features detailed hand carvings, ornate pillars, brass spires and striking lattice screens that blend Indian and Arabic architecture.

By the end of the year, there will be a spacious community centre where Hindu ceremonies, including weddings, rituals and prayers can take place.