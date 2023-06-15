Father of Indian-origin teen, killed in UK knife attack, had saved 3 such victims in 2009

IANS

London, June 15

The family of 19-year-old Grace Kumar who was brutally stabbed to death in Nottingham have said that their daughter's death has left them 'utterly devastated' and 'heartbroken'.

Grace O'Malley Kumar was on her way back home from a night out with fellow student Barnaby Webber when they were stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday on Ilkeston Road.

Paying tributes to their daughter, Grace's family remembered her an 'adored daughter and sister' who 'was so happy in life'.

"Grace was an adored daughter and sister; she was a truly wonderful and beautiful young lady. 'Grace was not just a sister to James but his best friend. He is completely heartbroken.' As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation," the parents said in a heartbreaking statement .

"She will be so dearly missed. We were so incredibly proud of Grace's achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She was resilient and wise beyond her years," the family said.

The family described their daughter as "happy", who was studying to become a doctor while playing topflight hockey at her university.

Calling Grace a "talented" sportswoman, the University of Nottingham said in a statement that it is supporting Grace and Barnaby's families at this immensely difficult time.

"Grace was a medical student, thriving in her first year of study and inspired to a career in medicine by work placements in a GP surgery and her volunteering for the nationwide vaccination programme during the Covid-19 pandemic," University Vice-Chancellor Professor Shearer West said in a statement.

"She was a talented sportswoman, playing international hockey for both the U-16 and U-18 England Hockey Team and Essex U-15 Women's Cricket. She was held in the highest regard by her tutors and team mates alike," West added.

Kumar played for the England under-16 and under-18 squads, as well as teams, including Southgate Hockey Club in north London.

She was also a gifted cricketer, with Woodford Wells Cricket Club, in Essex.

The club called the teenager "fun, friendly and brilliant".

Kumar, also known as Grace O'Malley-Kumar, attended independent Bancroft's School in north-east London before the University of Nottingham.

"We are shocked and saddened by the death in Nottingham under tragic circumstances of OB Grace O'Malley-Kumar. An immensely gifted and dedicated scholar and sportswoman, Grace was loved, respected, and admired by all," Bancroft's School said in a statement.

Grace's father, Sanjoy Kumar, had saved three teenage victims of a knife attack in 2009.