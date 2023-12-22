FBI puts missing Indian woman's name in 'worst kidnappings' list in US

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 22

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has put Mayushi Bhagat's ‘Missing Person' poster on the 'Most Wanted' page of its website under the list of 'Kidnappings/Missing Persons'.

They have also offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the 29-year-old student who went missing from New Jersey over four years ago.

The #FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for info leading to the location or recovery of Mayushi Bhagat, and the id, arrest, & conviction of those responsible. She was last seen the evening of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City, NJ:

Bhagat was last seen leaving her apartment in Jersey City on the evening of April 29, 2019, wearing "colourful pyjama pants and a black T-shirt".

She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, of medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

Her family reported her missing to police on May 1, 2019, according to the information on the FBI website.

Born in India in July 1994, Bhagat came to the US in 2016 on an F1 Student Visa and was enrolled at the University of New Hampshire.

