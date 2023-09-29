FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

PTI

Ahmedabad, September 29

The Gujarat police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadium here, into “World Terror Cup”, an official said on Friday.

In the FIR, the cyber crime branch of the Ahmedabad police said people from across the country had received Pannun's threat via a pre-recorded voice message sent from a foreign number.

The complaint filed by sub-inspector HN Prajapati of the cyber crime branch said it had come to their notice that many people received a pre-recorded threat voice message on phone.

Many recipients of the message reported it to the police, the FIR said.

The pre-recorded message said October 5 would not be the start of the Cricket World Cup but the beginning of “World Terror Cup". Sikhs for Justice is going to storm Ahmedabad with Khalistani flags, it said.

“We are going to take revenge of Shaheed Nijjar's assassination. We are going to use ballots against your bullets. We are going to use vote against your violence. Remember 5th October, it will not be World Cricket Cup, it will be beginning of World Terror Cup... message from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun,” said the FIR quoting the transcribed message.

According to the FIR, “Pannun is designated a terrorist by the Government of India and is running an organisation called Sikhs for Justice from a foreign country.”

Pannun is trying to spread fear, create enmity between Sikhs and other communities of the country and indulge in terror activities in the country, said the FIR, adding that earlier too, he had indulged in such nefarious activities, especially on the social media platform X.

The Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium on October 5.

The threat message from Pannun comes amid a diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over the alleged assassination of terrorist Hardeep Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18.

#Cricket #Gujarat #Narendra Modi #Sikhs