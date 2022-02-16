‘Follow PM Modi’s example of handling farmers’ agitation in India’: Canada-India Forum to Trudeau

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

The Canada-India Global Forum on Wednesday expressed pain at the use of draconian powers against the “Freedom Convoy 2022” protesters in Canada and said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “’should follow the example of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in handling peaceful protests through democratic means”.

In a statement, the global forum that seeks to help connect and build international business networks of government entities, trade bodies and business organisation, said, “We are pained to witness recent developments in Canada relating to use of draconian powers against the Freedom Convoy 2022 protesters. At this time we recall the agitation by farmers in India in 2021, and the commendable way in which the Government of India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, engaged with them and resolved all issues through democratic and peaceful means.”

The Forum added, “We also recall the gratuitous advice offered by Prime Minister Trudeau to the Government of India on how to handle those protests. Advice, sadly, that he has not followed himself.”

The Forum urged PM Trudeau to “follow the example of Modi in handling peaceful protests through democratic means”.