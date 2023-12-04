Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

Ottawa, December 4
Canadian authorities have launched a search for four Indian-origin men in connection with an aggravated assault that took place in Brampton city in Ontario province in September.
Early on September 8, the victim, who was not identified by the police, was assaulted by “multiple parties” in Brampton, a press release by the Peel Regional Police said on Sunday.
The attackers fled the area before the police arrived, while the victim suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Investigations said the men, between the ages of 22 and 30, were responsible for the assault.
Peel’s Regional Police have sought public assistance in locating Aftaab Gill, 22, Harmandeep Singh, 22, Jatinder Singh, 25, and Satnam Singh, 30, in connection to the aggravated assault. Their photos were also released by the police on X.
Authorities have urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four men to contact investigators, according to the release.
