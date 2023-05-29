Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet ‘Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 29

Gangster Amarpreet Samra was shot dead in South Vancouver as he came out of a wedding reception on Sunday early morning.

Samra was listed by @cfseubc among 11 dreaded criminals who could pose threat to Public safety in August last year.

The 28-year-old Amarpreet Samra, was also called ‘Chucky’.

"Chucky" Samra was shot dead outside Fraserview banquet hall near Fraser St & South East Marine Dr. It was a targeted shooting related to the ongoing gang conflict, say reports.

#Amarpreet Samra #Chucky #Vancouver