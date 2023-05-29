Bathinda, May 29
Gangster Amarpreet Samra was shot dead in South Vancouver as he came out of a wedding reception on Sunday early morning.
Samra was listed by @cfseubc among 11 dreaded criminals who could pose threat to Public safety in August last year.
The 28-year-old Amarpreet Samra, was also called ‘Chucky’.
"Chucky" Samra was shot dead outside Fraserview banquet hall near Fraser St & South East Marine Dr. It was a targeted shooting related to the ongoing gang conflict, say reports.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifts off from Sriharikota
ISRO aims to augment continuity of the Navigation with India...
Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet ‘Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver
Samra was listed by @cfseubc among 11 dreaded criminals who ...
Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Sub...
7 college students killed in Guwahati road accident
10 third-year students left the college premises in a car ea...