'Green Triangle' named after Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated in Madagascar's capital as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

New York, March 17
As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate India's 75th year of independence, a “Green Triangle” named after Mahatma Gandhi was jointly inaugurated in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo.
Mayor of Antananarivo Naina Andriantsitohaina and India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar inaugurated the green space on Wednesday at a special ceremony in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo.
The ceremony was attended by members of local government, diplomatic corps, heads of international organisations and members of the Indian diaspora, to mark ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.
Speaking on the occasion, Andriantsitohaina voiced appreciation for efforts by the Embassy in greening the area, saying it meets the objective of the Urban Municipality of Antananarivo to create the maximum green space in the capital city of Madagascar, according to a press release by the Embassy.
Kumar said Gandhi was the “greatest Pravasi” who returned to India from South Africa, led India's freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever.
He added that Madagascar has a large diaspora from the Indian state of Gujarat and it is fitting that a green triangle named after Gandhi, who hailed from Porbandar in the state, is being unveiled in the capital of Madagascar.
