Gunmen kill policeman deployed to guard Sikh medical practitioner in northwest Pakistan

PTI

Peshawar, April 23

A policeman deployed to guard a Sikh medical practitioner was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old constable Farhad, was on security duty of herbal medical practitioner Baba Surjeet Singh in Dheri Baghbanan - a suburban locality of Peshawar district.

Farhad was sitting on a chair outside the shop when unidentified gunmen opened fire at him, killing him on the spot, police said.

The police have cordoned off the area and started the investigation.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan #Sikhs