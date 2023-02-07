Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

Chandigarh, February 7
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa of the White Sun has won the Grammy Award for her chants in the album ‘Mystic Mirror’.
Khalsa won the Best New Age Album for 'Mystic Mirror' at the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The album contains shabad from Guru Granth Sahib.
Gurjas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award 2023 for her chants album Mystic Mirror.— Ashok Singh Garcha (@AshokSGarcha) February 7, 2023
The albums contains some sloks from Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji pic.twitter.com/0f79AkmUNP
“We just won a GRAMMY for our album “Mystic Mirror” in the New Age, Ambient or Chant Category. We want to thank the @recordingacademy not only for the beautiful awards ceremony, but also for all the amazing work they do on behalf of music creators,” wrote @WhiteSunMusic.
We just won a GRAMMY for our album “Mystic Mirror” in the New Age, Ambient or Chant Category. We want to thank the @recordingacademy not only for the beautiful awards ceremony, but also for all the amazing work they do on behalf of music creators. (Cont. in comments) pic.twitter.com/FlGMexZaHB— White Sun (@WhiteSunMusic) February 6, 2023
The three artistes -- Adam Berry, Gurujas and Harijiwan -- appeared on the stage at the Grammy awards decked in their signature white outfits.
While on stage, Gurujas said: “Thank you so much to the Academy; I’m going to cry. Thank you to everyone who helped create this album, thank you to our producers. Standing with you guys is such a privilege and honour. With that comes more responsibility to bring love and kindness to Planet Earth.”
They had won the New Age Album Grammy award in 2017 for their album ‘White Sun II’.
