Nikki Haley raises USD 1 million in less than 3 days after GOP debate

PTI

Washington, August 29

Indian-American Nikki Haley has raised more than USD 1 million in less than 72 hours after last week's maiden Republican presidential primary debate, her campaign said on Monday noting that this is a sign of "real momentum" to her race.

"Nikki Haley's post-debate momentum is real and growing," her campaign said after Haley addressed a large rally of her supporters in South Carolina on Monday.

The Haley campaign raised more than USD 1 million in less than 72 hours after the inaugural debate, the campaign said.

"And this afternoon, South Carolinians came out in droves to Haley's town hall in Indian Land, SC. The crowd was so big, Haley stopped by not one, not two, but three overflow rooms to greet voters," it said.

Addressing the gathering, Haley said the partnership between China and Russia is "an axis of evil." China, she said, has been planning war with America for years, and that's not being dramatic.

"I think in the first 72 hours, we raised a million dollars. We've had thousands of people volunteer. We've had a lot of people join the campaign. The phones are still ringing," Haley told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Popularity of Haley, a former South Carolina governor, has gone up after the maiden presidential primary debate last week.

The Republican presidential race has two Indian-Americans -- Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

