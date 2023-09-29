Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police

PTI

Washington, September 29

The killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar remains an "active and ongoing investigation", the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have said.

Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

The killing of Nijjar, 45, is being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) of RCMP.

“We are aware of reports being made regarding the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. As this remains an active and ongoing investigation, I'm unable to comment on specific evidence collected by IHIT,” IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Pierotti told PTI on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, where Nijjar was killed has launched an investigation into how The Washington Post newspaper was able to view security camera footage of the June killing.

“We've been told by the temple that the video is not for the media, the public because it's an ongoing investigation. That video won't be released to anyone. It's an ongoing investigation,” Gurkeerat Singh, a spokesman for the gurdwara, told Canada's national news agency The Canadian Press.

Singh, however, said hedhas seen the video multiple times.

#British Columbia #Canada #Surrey #United States of America USA #Washington