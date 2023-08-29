Here is why Eminem asks Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy not to use his music in presidential campaign

Reuters

Washington, August 28

US rapper Eminem has asked Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire former biotech executive, not to use his music during his presidential campaign, according to a letter disclosed on Monday.

In the letter dated August 23, which was reported first by the Daily Mail, BMI, a performing rights organisation, informed Ramaswamy's campaign at the rapper's request that it will no longer license Eminem's music for use by Ramaswamy's campaign.

"BMI has received a communication from Marshall B Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical composition (the 'Eminem Works') and requesting that BMI remove all Eminem Works from the Agreement," BMI says in the letter.

Ramaswamy's campaign told CNN it would comply with the request to stop using Eminem's music.

Ramaswamy, a businessman with no political experience, has been rising in some opinion polls and has branded his rivals as "bought and paid for".

The 38-year-old tech entrepreneur was at the centre of many of last week's first Republican primary debate's most dramatic moments.

