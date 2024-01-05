Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

ANI

California, January 5

A Hindu temple in Hayward, California, has been defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti.

The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California, was defaced by anti-India graffiti.

The Hindu American Foundation has reported that the Sherawali temple in California was defaced with pro-Khalistani graffiti. It has also shared a picture of the defacement.

In a post shared on X, the Foundation said, "#Breaking: Another Bay Area Hindu temple attacked with pro-#Khalistan graffiti. The Vijay's Sherawali Temple in Hayward, CA sustained a copycat defacement just two weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir attack and one week after a theft at the Shiv Durga temple in the same area. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and in contact with @AlamedaPD & @CivilRights."

The Foundation highlighted the importance of installing working security cameras and alarm systems, considering the rising threat from Khalistan supporters.

In December, suspected pro-Khalistan activists had allegedly defaced the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California.

