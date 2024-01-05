California, January 5
A Hindu temple in Hayward, California, has been defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti.
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California, was defaced by anti-India graffiti.
The Hindu American Foundation has reported that the Sherawali temple in California was defaced with pro-Khalistani graffiti. It has also shared a picture of the defacement.
In a post shared on X, the Foundation said, "#Breaking: Another Bay Area Hindu temple attacked with pro-#Khalistan graffiti. The Vijay's Sherawali Temple in Hayward, CA sustained a copycat defacement just two weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir attack and one week after a theft at the Shiv Durga temple in the same area. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and in contact with @AlamedaPD & @CivilRights."
The Foundation highlighted the importance of installing working security cameras and alarm systems, considering the rising threat from Khalistan supporters.
In December, suspected pro-Khalistan activists had allegedly defaced the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab
Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius
Canada-based Brookfield to acquire India business of American Tower Corporation for USD 2 billion
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expec...