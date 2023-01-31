Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

Toronto, January 31

A temple has been vandalised with 'anti-India' graffiti in Canada's Brampton province, leaving the Indian community in shock.

The Indian Consulate General in Toronto issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the attack on the Gauri Shankar temple in Brampton.

"The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities," the consulate office said in a statement.

The matter is being investigated by the Canadian authorities.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown condemned the defacing of the temple, which is a symbol of Indian heritage.

"This hateful act of vandalism has no place in our city or country," Brown tweeted.

He said he had raised his concerns over the hate crime with Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their place of worship," Brown said.

Three temples were targeted in Australia with anti-India graffiti by Khalistani groups in January alone. IANS