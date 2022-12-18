 Husband charged with triple murder of Indian nurse, 2 kids in UK : The Tribune India

Husband charged with triple murder of Indian nurse, 2 kids in UK

Tributes have continued to pour in for the deceased, with flowers and notes left near the family's home in Kettering

Husband charged with triple murder of Indian nurse, 2 kids in UK

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, December 18 

The male suspect being questioned by UK police in connection with the murder of an Indian nurse and her two children has been charged with three counts of murder and will appear in court on Monday.

Saju Chelavalel, 52, known locally as the husband of the deceased nurse Anju Asok, was charged by Northamptonshire Police on Saturday night with the murder of 35-year-old Asok, six-year-old Jeeva Saju and four-year-old Janvi Saju.

The police also confirmed the cause of death for all three victims as asphyxiation.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, who we are determined to seek justice for,” said Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, the Senior Investigating Officer in the case.

“Incidents of this nature are incredibly distressing, and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who responded to the 999 call on Thursday, or has been involved with the subsequent investigation, for the professionalism and respect they have shown,” he said.

“I also want to thank the local community as we know how upsetting it is for an incident of this nature to take place. We will continue to have members of our Neighbourhood Policing Team on patrol in the area and I urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to them,” he added.

Chelavalel can be named only now following the murder charges and ahead of his appearance at Northampton Magistrates' Court, where he will be remanded to judicial custody.

He was arrested by Northamptonshire Police officers when they were called to his address in Kettering on Thursday morning and the three victims were discovered with serious injuries.

“On attendance, officers found Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, 6, and Janvi Saju, 4, with serious injuries and despite the best efforts of paramedics, police officers and hospital staff all three sadly died a short time later,” the police said.

“Forensic post-mortem examinations have taken place at Leicester Royal Infirmary, where it was concluded all three died as a result of asphyxiation,” the statement added.

Anju Asok, originally from Viakom in Kottayam district of Kerala, had been employed at the local hospital in Kettering since last year.

She worked as a nurse in the orthopaedic department of Kettering General Hospital, which has paid tributes to its “committed and compassionate” staffer.

Sarah Powell, head teacher at Kettering Park Infant Academy where the two children went to school, said they were "devastated" by the news of the deaths.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the deceased, with flowers and notes left near the family's home in Kettering.  

