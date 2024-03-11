Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

The body of an Indian woman was found in a wheelie bin on the side of a road in Australia's Buckley on Saturday.

Thirty-six-year-old Chaithanya (Swetha) Madhagan was allegedly murdered by her husband who fled the country with their son soon after. Her husband after reaching Hyderabad handed over the son to her parents.

According to Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy, as the deceased hailed from his constituency, after getting information he met her parents.

The legislator told PTI that on the request of the woman's parents, he wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs to bring her mortal remains to Hyderabad.

The MLA said he had also sounded the office of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The MLA said that according to the information provided by her parents, their son-in-law "confessed" to having killed their daughter.

The Victoria Police in a statement dated March 9, on its website, said, "Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a deceased person was located in Buckley, near Winchelsea. Officers located the deceased person on Mount Pollock Road about midday."

A second crime scene has been established at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook, and is believed to be connected to the homicide, it said, adding the investigators are treating the death as suspicious.

At this stage in the investigation, it is believed the parties involved are known to one another and the offender may have fled overseas, the statement said. With PTI inputs

