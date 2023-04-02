 Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials : The Tribune India

Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials

Bodies of eight persons were found on Friday in a marsh on the riverbank near Akwesasne, a community which straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state

Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Toronto, April 2

The identities of people of Indian descent whose bodies were found in marshland have not been released by the Canadian police, pending identification and notification of next of kin, a media report said on Sunday, as the circumstances of their deaths continued to be investigated.

Bodies of eight persons were found on Friday in a marsh on the riverbank near Akwesasne, a community which straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

Police say the deceased — believed to be two families of Indian and Romanian descent — were trying to cross into the US from Canada. Among them were two children under the age of three, both Canadian citizens.

Akwesasne officials have named two family members of Romanian descent — including a man holding his two children’s passports — who were among eight bodies recovered from the St. Lawrence River, near the Quebec-Ontario border, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

The identities of other people recovered of Indian descent have not been released, pending identification and notification of next of kin, the Montreal Gazette newspaper reported.

“The circumstances of their deaths continue to be investigated,” the paper added.

On Saturday, police said that four Indian nationals, who they also believed was a family attempting to cross into the US, have not been identified, the CBC reported.

Police found the bodies of five adults and one infant in the marshland on Friday. Another infant and an adult woman were located later. One of the children was a Canadian citizen. The deceased is believed to be of Indian and Romanian descent.

Akwesasne police are working with Immigration Canada to assist with identifying the victims and notifying the next of kin. They are also increasing surveillance on the river.

Valene Gray, the owner of the Three Feathers Café, said the community has been shaken by the tragedy.

“In the past couple of days, it’s been very heavy, very emotional, customers coming in and they’re sad,” Gray said on Saturday. “You could tell they were upset, you could tell they were hurting.” Wanting to offer support to her community, Gray said it was an honour to be hired by the Mohawk council to make sure all of the volunteer searchers were fed. She said the café has provided breakfast sandwiches for the past two days and supper on Friday.

Akwesasne police say there have been 48 incidents of people trying to cross illegally into Canada or into the United States through the Mohawk territory since January, and most of them have been of Indian or Romanian descent.

In January 2022, the bodies of four Indians, including a baby, were found frozen in Manitoba near the Canada-US border. In April 2022, six Indian nationals were rescued from a sinking boat in the St. Regis River, which runs through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory.

In April 2022, six Indian nationals were rescued from a sinking boat in the St Regis River, which runs through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory.

#Canada #Toronto

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Intercepted, Amritpal’s aide hid at Tanuli dera 2 km away

2
Diaspora

Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials

3
Punjab

Democracy under threat: Navjot Singh Sidhu after release from jail

4
Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Sparks fly at Cong meeting

6
Nation

'Supari' given, attempts to malign me inside & outside country, says PM Modi

7
Nation

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit India after misgivings on Doklam border issue

8
Entertainment

Watch: Salman poses with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana

9
Comment

The science of a hit series

10
Nation

India-China border now stable, situation of 'emergency control' over: Chinese diplomat

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi likely to move court against conviction on Monday

Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police

Untimely rains, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectare; farmers stare at yield loss

Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss

The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...


Cities

View All

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Blight affects tomato crop on 350 acres

Amritsar MC forms teams to speed up work

Minor, woman gang-raped in Ajnala, no arrest so far

Amritsar MC sends Rs 452-cr budget to Dept of Local Bodies

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

2 nabbed for robbing Zirakpur resident at roadside of Rs 1.2 lakh, other valuables

Tricity ill-equipped to fight high-rise blaze

One machine for Panchkula dist

Staff crunch plagues Mohali

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

Body found hanging by Damoria Bridge in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur registers 11 Covid cases in 2 days

BJP leader Ch Swarana Ram no more

Poster row: After BJP’s complaint, FIR filed

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

Trio booked for robbing transport firm manager in Ludhiana

Intoxicants, mobiles seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body poll in few months, says minister

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Minorities in India prosperous & safe, says commission chairman

‘Begum’ of Malerkotla honoured by SGPC