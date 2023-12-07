 IELTS One Skill Retake now accepted by Immigration New Zealand : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • IELTS One Skill Retake now accepted by Immigration New Zealand

IELTS One Skill Retake now accepted by Immigration New Zealand

One Skill Retake allows test-takers to retake any one of the four skills — listening, reading, writing or speaking — if they did not achieve their desired score in that skill the first time

IELTS One Skill Retake now accepted by Immigration New Zealand

By enabling test-takers to focus on refining individual skills, the IELTS One Skill Retake facilitates a more personalised approach to language assessment. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 7

In a move to streamline the visa and migration application process, the Immigration New Zealand has announced the acceptance of the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) One Skill Retake option, officials said on Thursday.

IELTS One Skill Retake allows test-takers to retake any one of the four skills (listening, reading, writing or speaking) if they did not achieve their desired score in that skill the first time.

It has been recognised by the Immigration New Zealand as a valid and reliable means of assessing English language proficiency, meeting the stringent requirements for international migration to New Zealand, the officials said.

This innovation empowers individuals to enhance specific language skills, tailoring their language proficiency to better align with their unique strengths and needs. By enabling test-takers to focus on refining individual skills, the IELTS One Skill Retake facilitates a more personalised approach to language assessment.

“At IELTS, we continuously strive to evolve our offerings to meet the dynamic needs of our test-takers and the institutions that rely on our assessments. The acceptance of IELTS One Skill Retake by Immigration New Zealand is a testament to the quality and adaptability of our testing system.

“This progressive step allows applicants to refine specific language skills, providing a more tailored approach to demonstrating English language proficiency,” said Warwick Freeland, Managing Director - IELTS, IDP Education.

IELTS One Skill Retake (OSR) is accepted by more than 900 organisations, including UK Visas & Immigration, the Australian Department of Home Affairs, Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and National Boards, Engineers Australia and Chartered Accountants ANZ for registration in their respective sectors and an increasing number of universities and institutions each month.

It is now available at selected IELTS test centres located in more than 100 countries worldwide. Test takers who choose an IELTS One Skill Retake will receive a second Test Report Form (TRF) with their new score that can be used for migration and study. Depending on their score, test takers can choose whether they would like to use their old or new TRF for the skill they retook.

“Immigration New Zealand’s acceptance of IELTS One Skill Retake underscores our commitment to providing a more flexible and personalised language assessment experience.

“This development not only acknowledges the diverse language capabilities of test-takers but also aligns with our mission to facilitate seamless international migration opportunities,” said Piyush Kumar, Regional Director - South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education.

#IELTS #New Zealand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

‘New modus operandi’: Delhi woman shares ordeal of encountering ‘Thak Thak’ gang

2
Entertainment

Himanshi Khurana announces break up with Asim Riaz, says "sacrificing love for different religious beliefs"

3
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

4
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

5
India

New promotion policy for Colonel, above ranks from January

6
World

New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas, as Israeli PM Netanyahu alleges global indifference

7
Punjab

28 Haryana, Punjab, HP districts among 310 'most vulnerable' to climate change

8
India

'Maybe politics wasn’t Rahul’s calling', Pranab Mukherjee told daughter Sharmistha

9
Punjab

PM security lapse in Jan 2022: Take action against erring officers or we will act, Centre warns Punjab

10
India

Indian Army reviews HR policy, to implement new promotion policy from January 1

Don't Miss

View All
World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity
Punjab

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity

Top News

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar, two hearings on appeal held

Next hearing soon, closely following matter and extending al...

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; 11 ministers also sworn in

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend the...

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Flags concerns to US, Canada over Pannun’s threat to Air Ind...

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun ‘murder plot’ row

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row

Wray is expected to hold talks with senior Indian security o...

Five BJP MLAs' visit to resort sets off speculations amid suspense over Rajasthan CM pick

Five BJP MLAs' visit to resort sets off speculation amid suspense over Rajasthan CM pick

Former CM Vasundhara Raje, and Union ministers Gajendra Sing...


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Graft: Milk plant manager sent to two-day Vigilance Bureau remand in Mohali

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

3-yr-old girl falls to death from building's third floor in Noida

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana