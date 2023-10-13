 ‘If Gurpatwant Pannun is a Canadian citizen, he be charged with hate crimes’, HFC in Canada seeks action against Khalistani activist over his ‘hateful videos and speeches’ : The Tribune India

  • ‘If Gurpatwant Pannun is a Canadian citizen, he be charged with hate crimes’, HFC in Canada seeks action against Khalistani activist over his ‘hateful videos and speeches’

‘If Gurpatwant Pannun is a Canadian citizen, he be charged with hate crimes’, HFC in Canada seeks action against Khalistani activist over his ‘hateful videos and speeches’

‘If Gurpatwant Pannun is a Canadian citizen, he be charged with hate crimes’, HFC in Canada seeks action against Khalistani activist over his ‘hateful videos and speeches’


IANS

New Delhi, October 13

On behalf of the Indian community in Canada, a non-profit group has urged the Justin Trudeau government to take swift action against pro-Khalistan hardliner Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for threatening Indian diplomats and consulates in G7 nations.

Pannun, legal counsel of outlawed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and a designated terrorist in India, issued fresh threats this week after Indians turned up in huge numbers for a rally at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto on Monday, condemning the Hamas attacks on Israel.

In an email to Canadian Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc on Thursday, the Hindu Forum Canada (HFC) said Pannun's statement "endorses hatred and violence against Hindus".

"Such statements must not be tolerated. We implore the government of Canada to take immediate action, as we are deeply concerned about the safety of our community. This kind of hateful video and speech is exacerbating hatred and violence," HFC said.

The forum further urged LeBlanc to investigate and charge Pannun in connection with hate crimes in Canada.

"We strongly urge you to consider barring his (Pannun) entry to Canada if he is not a Canadian citizen. If he is indeed a Canadian citizen, we implore that he be investigated and charged in connection with hate crimes," HFC said.

In a viral video message on X, Pannun called the Representative Office of India in Palestine as a "terror house" and threatened envoy Renu Yadav.

"On October 21st, from G7 Nations, from Canada to Australia, Sikhs for Justice is going to shut down terror houses of India in Vancouver, Washington DC, London, Frankfurt, and Milan. The People of Palestine, shut down the Indian terror house in Ramallah and remove Renu Yadav.

"Like Palestine, the only peaceful solution to conflict between Sikhs and India is (to) let the people… decide their future through a referendum on the question of Khalistan," he added.

Parallel to the call for October 21 rallies, the SFJ also launched an email campaign through which members can send a pre-drafted email to the G7 governments.

Last month, Pannun had threatened Indo-Canadian Hindus to leave the country and return to India.

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone: PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

Was addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parlia...

First flight under Operation Ajay carrying 212 Indians takes off from Israel

Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians returns home from Israel

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes the passengers ...

Woke up to sound of sirens, spent time in shelters: Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror

Woke up to sound of sirens, spent time in shelters: Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hama...

Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

A slickly produced two-minute propaganda video posted on soc...

Punjab Governor terms 2-day Assembly session as illegal, says business conducted in it will be ‘unlawful’

Punjab Governor terms special Assembly session illegal, says business conducted in it will be unlawful

Amid SYL row, Punjab had called the session on Oct 20-21


Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Amritsar MC elections may be held on old ward pattern, feel parties

Sacrilege a heinous offence, can't quash FIR on compromise: High Court

Village Defence Committees network to be widened to check drugs, illegal mining: Punjab Governor

Ward watch: Commercial hub needs proper upkeep of roads, other amenities

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Morphed photos of Chandigarh school students go viral, parents lodge plaint

Envious of their success, man kills brother, wife, 1-yr-old son in Kharar

Committee for raising height of bridges across Sukhna Choe

Chandigarh: Fire breaks out at Sector 17 shop

Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases

Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases

Nostalgia in air as National Museum gears up for new home

Girls come out with flying colours

Girls come out with flying colours

DC orders ban on carrying of weapons in Kapurthala district

CRPF’s all-women bikers get warm welcome at city colleges

Dispute over unpaid rent turns ugly, 2 held

Good Samaritan comes to aid of farmer’s daughters

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Dump near cremation ground a nuisance

Work to begin on Rs 3,394-cr water supply project soon

Vehicle thieves' gang busted

Man honey trapped, assaulted

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Patiala girl on awareness flying expedition to reach city today

Patiala DC demands copy of report on ‘harassment’ of girl students

Patiala: Historian delivers lecture on Sikh relics

