In a first, White House officials meet ‘dreamers’ who are at risk of deportation; most of them Indians

In a first, White House officials meet ‘dreamers’ who are at risk of deportation; most of them Indians

Photo posted on twitter @casssemyon

PTI

Washington, May 20

For the first time, White House officials met a representative group of documented 'dreamers', mostly Indian-Americans, giving a patient hearing to their concerns regarding aging out and indicating that there may be positive moves so that they don't have to leave the country where they have spent almost their entire live.

The so-called documented dreamers, who are estimated to be about 250,000, grew up legally in the US but risk deportation when they turn 21.

"We look forward to seeing positive policy change, both administrative and legislative, to end aging out," said Improve the Dream, a youth-led grassroots organization that is fighting for the cause of the documented dreamers.

Early this week, a large representative group of Improve the Dream met Betsy Lawrence, Deputy Assistant to the President for Immigration, and Erika L. Moritsugu, Deputy Assistant to the President and Asian American and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander.

Though these children have been coming to Washington DC for the past few years, this is for the first time that senior White House officials have met them.

"I really appreciated meeting the White House officials who took time out of their day to come and listen to our stories and were willing to help us. I enjoyed meeting them and would like to thank them for all they have done to help us. As the first group in our situation to meet White House officials at the White house, it was a surreal experience and one that I will not forget," said Sri Harini Kundu.

Harini came to America when he was seven years old and since then has lived in three US states of Texas, New Jersey and currently in North Carolina.

He will turn 23 in September this year. "I am currently in a F1 student visa status and will have to self-deport once I finish my education. I am about to graduate in Fall 2022 with a bachelors in psychology from the University of North.

"For years, I felt like I was forgotten by the government. Because I was able to share my experiences of being a documented dreamer who aged out and having my family separated, I finally felt like I was being heard. The Biden administration seems to be very empathetic to the hardships that thousands of us face every year. I feel more confident that some of the injustices will be resolved soon," Eti told PTI.Eti and her twin sister Eva, who are now 25, were brought to the US at age seven when their father started his PhD.

When they were in middle school, their father's employer sponsored their father and dependents for a green card. After aging out of their parents' visa and green card application, Eva and Eti hopped from temporary visa to temporary visa.

Eva was lucky enough to find an employer to sponsor her for a work visa and is about to enter the back of the 150-year-long green-card line, while Eti is on an international student visa to complete her PhD and is currently in no line.

Chandana Karumanchi said after years of feeling like she was alone and that her situation was out of control, the act of speaking to these government officials about her experience was truly an unforgettable moment.

"The senior officials acknowledging our issues as real and in need of immediate response concerted the idea that documented dreamers have a place in American society. It really allowed me to feel like I belong here. By giving us an opportunity to actively participate in our democracy, the senior White House officials have also let me to feel like I and everyone else that is apart of Improve the Dream could make a difference in our situation," she said.

These children also attended a news conference hosted by influential lawmakers at the US Congress.

"Attending the press conference yesterday and having a chance to speak my testimony with Representative Ross allowed for me to represent and fight for a change, not only for myself but for all 200,000 documented dreamers who struggle to pursue their dreams and careers with a constant fear and ticking clock of self deportation. It was an honour to be heard and now we have to put our words into action, said Fedora Castelino, who is 18 years old.

"I came to the US with my parents when I was seven years old, and have had a lifelong dream to serve in our nation's Armed Forces. Throughout high school, I pursued engineering with the hopes of one day joining an ROTC programme in college and having a future in the US Army Corps of Engineers. This, however, was not possible due to my limitations on an H-4 visa," he said.

"For the first time, over 20 young immigrants from Improve The Dream visited the White House this week and met with senior immigration administrators to discuss the issue of aging out and the green card backlog for affected youth," said Dip Patel, founder of Improve the Dream.

"This week, they were not only able to tell their stories to the Executive office, but also to their legislators as well— the Ccongresspersons that represent them. Through their advocacy, they have spread across the Capitol Chambers meeting with senators and representatives from Indiana, Florida, Iowa, and more," he said.

Over 250,000 children and young adults are living in the United States as dependents of long-term nonimmigrant visa holders (including H-1B, L-1, E-1, and E-2 workers). These individuals grow up in the United States, attend American schools, and graduate from American universities. Because they have maintained legal status, documented dreamers are not eligible for protection under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) or the work authorisation that comes with it.

Last July, several lawmakers introduced the bipartisan America's Children Act in the House and the Senate. If passed, the bill would permanently end aging out and provide a pathway to permanent residency for these young people.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case

2
Punjab

Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah

3
Nation

Sidhu road rage case: Gurnam Singh's family thanks Almighty after Supreme Court verdict

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes elephant ride to target BJP on inflation, senior Punjab Congress leaders refuse to hop on

5
Punjab

Will submit to the majesty of law, Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

6
Punjab

Centre sending 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Maan after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi

7
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

8
J & K

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann to meet Amit Shah on border security, Bhakra Beas board issues

10
Business

After cement, billionaire Gautam Adani’s group to foray into healthcare

Don't Miss

View All
Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Hold Punjab Home Secretary’s salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court on Friday after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail

A few Congress leaders and supporters turned up at the resid...

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

To abide by dress code | May get to work at prison factory, ...

Lalu Yadav, daughter face new corruption case, CBI searches begin

Lalu Yadav, daughter face new corruption case; CBI raids under way at 17 locations

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

In a first, White House officials meet ‘dreamers’ who are at risk of deportation; most of them Indians

In a first, White House officials meet ‘dreamers’ who are at risk of deportation; most of them Indians

Cities

View All

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Buses off road for 2nd day, passengers suffer in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood

Mini-bus operators call off their strike after assurance of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Sec 38

Children's best interests have to be kept in mind, says High Court

PGI head's DP used to send WhatsApp messages to doc

Chandigarh reports 6 fresh covid cases

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

No L-G nod, HC sets aside Delhi Govt's doorstep ration scheme

AIIMS removes user charges for diagnostic procedures costing up to Rs 300

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

AAP faces challenge to keep Muslim minorities interested in its politics

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Mooted in 2014, vendors’ policy still on paper in Jalandhar

Comedian Bharti Singh booked for hurting Sikh sentiments, apologises

Documentary on Shaheed Bhagat Singh museum launched in Khatkar Kalan

Dengue cases set alarm bells ringing in Jalandhar district

Samrala man found murdered

Samrala man found murdered

Fire at auto spare parts shop in Ludhiana, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Illegal ultrasound scan centre raided in Ludhiana, woman doctor caught

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

Stop eviction of Scheduled Castes villagers, Punjab Govt told

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Seminar at Punjabi University, Patiala, dwells on parenting children with special needs

Youth injured in firing in Patiala village, 7 booked

Patiala: Students told to stay away from drugs