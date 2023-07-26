In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 26

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyderabad had gone to the US to pursue a master's degree.

A video of Zaidi has recently surfaced online in which she is reportedly found starving on a street in Chicago. Her belongings were allegedly stolen.

Her mother has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking for help. She had gone to the US to pursue her MS from TRINE University in Detroit. The video was shared by the spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjadullah Khan on Twitter.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to persue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, her mother appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter.@HelplinePBSK @IndiainChicago @IndianEmbassyUS @sushilrTOI @meaMADAD pic.twitter.com/GIhJGaBA7a — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 25, 2023

She was found in a bad condition, sitting in a corner looking pale and fragile.

In the video, she is heard saying her name is Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi and she belongs to Hyderabad in India. She says that she was taken to a hospital for treatment, but she fell weak after blood samples were taken for testing.

A man in the video offered her food and assured her help. He even asked her to return to India.

Stunned by her video, netizens reacted stating that she must be brought back to Hyderabad at the earliest.