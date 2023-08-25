 In suicide note, NRI woman who ended life accuses Australian authorities of harassing her family : The Tribune India

Priyadarshini's family was waging a legal battle with the Australian authorities regarding the custody of her children

IANS

Dharwad (Karnataka), August 25

The NRI woman from Australia, who recently committed suicide in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, in her death note had accused the Australian authorities and some residents of a locality in Sydney of harassing her family, police said on Friday.    

Priyadarshini Lingaraj Patil (40) from Dharwad had committed suicide on August 20 near Saundatti in Belagavi district. She had ended her life by jumping into the Malaprabha river in Goravanakolla village. Her body was found in Naviluteertha village of the district.

She had arrived in Bengaluru from Australia and from there she had reached Hubballi and then Belagavi by bus.

Priyadarshini's family was waging a legal battle with the Australian authorities regarding the custody of her children.

Her son Amartya had faced a health problem. During treatment at a local hospital, the child allegedly started showing in some side-effects. When Priyadarshini questioned, the hospital did not respond, following which she had submitted a complaint to the government against the hospital.

Priyadarshini had claimed that the hospital authorities accused her of unable to take care of her children and subsequently, the government had taken custody of her two children. Though Priyadarshini protested against the move, she could not get back the custody of her children.

Priyadarshini had even asked the Australian government to withdraw the citizenship of their children and let her take them to India for treatment but had not got any response from the government.

Her family has alleged that the suffering after her children were taken away and her health problems pushed Priyadarshini to take the extreme step.

In her death note addressed to her father, Priyadarshini stated, "Our lives are threatened. I am compelled to end my life for the survival of my children and husband Lingaraj. I am accepting my death for the good of my family. From 2021 to the present day DCJ (Australia's Department of Communities and Justice) has ruined my family. The residents of Verlie Street in Sydney have harassed us."

She further accused the family of a police officer of troubling her. She had also claimed that the water supplied to her house was poisoned.

Police are investigating the case.

