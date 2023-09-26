In updated travel advisory, Canada asks citizens to 'remain vigilant' in wake of diplomatic row

IANS

Toronto, September 26

Updating travel advisory for its citizens in India, Canada has asked them to "remain vigilant and exercise caution" in the wake of a diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution," the Canadian government said in an update.

India had issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada last week, and also announced its decision to stop all categories of visas, including e-visas, for Canadian nationals.

Recently, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to set up a helpline for Indian students and NRIs in Canada amid rising diplomatic tension between the two countries.

