India keen to strengthen 'people-to-people linkages weaved through common thread of Buddhism': Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu

PTI

Washington, May 6

Describing Buddhism as amongst India's greatest gifts to the world, Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday said New Delhi is keen to strengthen the bond people share through this religion.

He was speaking at an event on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

"Buddhism is amongst the greatest gifts, from India to the world with more than 2,500 years of history. Today it is practised in more than 100 countries. It is a strong unifying factor. I have, in my previous assignments in Sri Lanka, witnessed how strong our shared Buddhist heritage is," Sandhu said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Government of India is keen to strengthen the people-to-people linkages, weaved through the common thread of Buddhism," he said.

The event was attended by eminent Buddhist monks from the Greater Washington DC area.

