India making efforts to bring workers employed abroad under social security net

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, June 8

The Union government will use the occasion of the upcoming General Assembly of International Labour Conference (ILO) to reach a bilateral understanding with more countries for welfare of workers under the framework of Social Security Agreements.

The ILO event will be attended by Labour Ministers of the member countries, including Bhupender Yadav from India.

"Efforts are on to string in more nations for agreement with India to bring the Indian workers working abroadunder the social security net,” Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

The operational mechanism under the framework is that the concerned foreign countries providedetails of Indian expatriate workers' Provident Funds accounts.

This will help the Indian government to cover the expatriate workers under social security net under it labour law.

So far, India has an agreement with 19 countries, including Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland and France. Agreement has also been signed with Brazil, but it is yet to come into effect.

Yadav said the government was focused on improving the conditions of the workers through its welfare measures.