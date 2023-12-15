India must address US concerns on plot against Gurpatwant Pannun, say 5 Indian-American legislators

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 15

Indian-American members of the US Congress have asked the Government of India provide assurances that the alleged plot to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu “will not happen again”.

They welcomed India’s announcement of a Committee of Enquiry to investigate the alleged murder plot and said it is “critical that India fully investigate, hold those responsible, including Indian government officials, accountable.”

The joint statement fromRepresentatives Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Shri Thanedar released came after a classified briefing by the Biden Administration on the indictment of Nikhil Gupta in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York City.

“We appreciate the Administration providing us a classified briefing on the Department of Justice’s indictment of Nikhil Gupta, which alleges that an Indian government official engaged in a murder-for-hire plot of an American citizen.

“As Members of Congress, the safety and well-being of our constituents is our most important priority. The allegations made in the indictment are deeply concerning,” they said.

The five American legislators of Indian origin said they believe the US – India partnership has made “meaningful impact on the lives of both of our people. But they were concerned that “the actions outlined in the indictment could, if not appropriately addressed, cause significant damage to this very consequential partnership.”

PB Fintech’s Paisabazaar under I-T scrutiny over ‘certain vendors’

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Officials of the Income Tax (I-T) Department have conducted an investigation about certain vendors of PB Fintech-owned Paisabazaar this week, the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges on Friday.

“The company has provided the information required by the income tax officials and shall continue to provide any further details/information that might be required by the department in future,” the company said.

The I-T officials visited Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting Private Limited (Paisabazaar), a wholly-owned subsidiary and PB Fintech Limited, on December 13 and 14.

The I-T investigation comes close on the heels of the Rs 1 lakh fine imposed on the company last month for appointing Naveen Kukreja as the Principal Officer despite the fact that he did not have the mandatory National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) certification. Kukreja is the CEO and co-founder of Paisabazaar.

IANS

#Congress #Sikhs #United States of America USA