Indian-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey

Ottawa, November 21
Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya on Monday shared a purported video of Pro-Khalistan supporters in Surrey claiming they wanted to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir there.
Along with the video that he shared on X, Arya called on the Canadian authorities to take action.
Last week Khalistan supporters verbally abused a Sikh family outside a Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey BC according to some reports.— Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) November 20, 2023
Now it appears the same Khalistan group want to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey.
All these are being done in the name of… https://t.co/szTznICBo0
He wrote, "Last week, Khalistan supporters verbally abused a Sikh family outside a Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey BC, according to some reports. Now it appears the same Khalistan group wants to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey."
"All these are being done in the name of freedom of speech and expression. Like a broken record, I am again asking Canadian authorities to step in and take action," he added.
Underscoring that Hindu temples have remained targets for attacks over the past few years, Arya said, "Hindu temples have been attacked many times during the last couple of years. Hate crimes are being committed against Hindu-Canadians."
"Allowing these things to continue openly and publicly is not acceptable," he said.
A Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements with Khalistan referendum posters in August this year.
This is not the first such attack on a Hindu temple in Canada; multiple such incidents have been carried out by Khalistani extremists. Several incidents were recorded this year.
In April this year, BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Ontario.
