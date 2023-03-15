India-origin Singaporean couple dies in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

IANS
Singapore, March 15
An Indian-origin couple, who had flown from Singapore to Chennai on March 8 for a holiday, died on the spot after a speeding tanker rammed their car while travelling to Tirupati.
Yuvarajan Selvam and his wife Nagajoethi Varasarasun, both in their 40s, were killed, along with the man who was driving them from Chennai to Tirupati last week, The Straits Times reported.
The accident led to a heavy traffic jam that was only cleared after two hours.
Yuvarajan, a construction manager, and Nagajoethi, a teacher, had hired a cab to take them from Chennai, where they were staying, to a temple in Tirupati on Sunday morning.
As they were about halfway through the 130 km drive, a speeding oil tanker rammed into the car and dragged it off the road into a field in Nagari, Andhra Pradesh.
While the cab driver died on the spot along with the couple, the driver of the tanker initially fled the scene, but was arrested later by the police.
A police inspector from Nagari said that the bodies had to be extricated from the cab, and were later taken to a hospital in Nagari for autopsy.
Authorities in Singapore informed the couple's family members who flew over to India on Sunday night to make arrangements for repatriation of the deceased.
They are survived by their nine-year-old son, who has been informed about the incident.
Earlier in January, a four-month old Indian-origin child and her 41-year-old mother died in an accident in Japan, after their car collided with a truck.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition leaders take out protest march on Adani issue; police prevent them from proceeding to ED office
Later, they email the letter to the ED office
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark
As soon as the House assembles, opposition members storm int...
Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam
The court posts the matter for March 29
Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...
K Kavitha moves Supreme Court against ED summons in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case
SC agrees to hear on March 24 petition by K Kavitha