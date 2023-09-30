New Delhi, September 30
India has raised with the United Kingdom foreign office and the police the incident in which its High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was prevented from entering a gurdwara in Scotland, according to government sources.
“Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow. The Indian High Commissioner decided to leave instead of getting into an argument," as per the sources.
According to a purported video posted on the Instagram channel of ‘Sikh Youth UK’, a man, reportedly a pro-Khalistani activist, was seen blocking Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow gurdwara located on Albert Drive.
This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara
This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...
India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara
Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...
India's envoy to UK should not have been stopped from entering gurdwara, say Manjinder Sirsa, SGPC general secretary Grewal
Condemn incident involving Indian envoy to UK
Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it
Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...
Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row
Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington