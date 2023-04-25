Indian-American academic to be conferred with this year's Immigrant Achievement Award

PTI

Washington, April 25

Neeli Bendapudi, the Indian-American president of Penn State University, will receive this year's prestigious Immigrant Achievement Award for her contributions to higher education in the US.

The award is presented each year to an individual or organisation that exhibits a commitment and dedication to America's heritage as a nation of immigrants and advocacy for humane immigration policy.

The award would be presented to 59-year-old Bendapudi at the DC Immigrant Achievement Awards reception on April 28, according to a statement.

For nearly 30 years, Penn State President Dr Bendapudi's career in higher education has been committed to student success, fostering inclusive excellence, and creating opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to thrive," said Jeremy Robbins, executive director of the American Immigration Council.

Terming her a "values-driven" leader, Robbins said Bendapudi believes strongly in the transformative power of higher education and its impact on individuals and communities.

“As an immigrant and trailblazer, she has spent years navigating the lack of diversity in leadership and the challenges confronting minority groups. This year, we are thrilled to commemorate Dr Bendapudi for embodying the diverse contributions generations of immigrants bring to this nation and as a testament to the enduring power of our country's immigrant history,” Robbins said.

Raised in India, Bendapudi moved to the United States to pursue her doctoral studies at the University of Kansas and to launch her career as an academic leader and educator.

She is the first woman and the first person of colour to serve as Penn State's president, where she oversees the university's modern land-grant mission of teaching, research, and public service across 24 campuses and the online Penn State World Campus.

#United States of America USA