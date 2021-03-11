Indian-American appointed to New Jersey State Board of Medical Examiners

Washington, April 22
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has appointed eminent Indian-American physician Nimisha Shukla to the State Board of Medical Examiners, a media release said on Thursday.
This is the first time an Indian-American physician will be serving on NJ Medical Board of Examiners under the Murphy administration.
New Jersey's Board of Medical Examiners is responsible for protecting the public's health, safety and welfare. In addition to physicians, the Board is responsible for the oversight of a number of allied health providers.
Shukla owns and manages multi-location paediatric practices in New Jersey.
She was Chief Resident at SUNY Downstate Medical Centre College of Medicine. She also taught medical students at Michigan State University.
She served on the Federal Communication Commission's advisory committee on diversity and digital empowerment, and also became the first Indian-American woman broadcaster as a result of her acquisition of a Metropolitan New York area radio station.
