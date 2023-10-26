Indian-American arrested for alleged sexual assault on minor in California

New York, October 26
A 21-year-old Indian-American food delivery driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl after forcefully getting into her motel room in California, police said.
Identifying Sandeep as "primary suspect", the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) said on Wednesday that the incident occurred on October 21 in the 1000 block of The Alameda in San Jose city.
The girl was staying with her mother in the motel and had ordered a pizza.
The mother was not in the room at the time of the incident, the KTVU news channel reported. Investigations by the SJPD Sexual Assault Investigations Unit (SAIU) revealed that Sandeep forced his way into the motel room and sexually assaulted the female juvenile.
SAIU detectives and patrol officers located and arrested Sandeep on the same day in the city of Campbell late in the evening.
He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with intent to commit a sex crime, sexual battery, and false imprisonment.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Bolduc of the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...