Indian-American arrested in New Jersey in USD 13 million tech fraud

Washington, September 1
An Indian-American has been arrested in New Jersey on charges of being part of a technical support scam that targeted more than 7,000 victims defrauding them of more than USD 13 million, a US Attorney announced on Thursday.
Charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Manoj Yadav appeared before US Magistrate Judge José R Almonte in Newark federal court.
"The defendant and his conspirators are alleged to have misled their numerous victims into thinking that they were a legitimate technology support company affiliated with a major software company," US Attorney Philip R Sellinger said.
After claiming to provide technical support for issues involving the software company's popular accounting software, they allegedly charged the victims exorbitant fees for purported support services that were not authorised by the software company, he alleged.
"We allege Yadav lied to software users and forced them to pay for services that would usually come free with their initial purchase," FBI Special Agent in Charge James E Dennehy said.
The count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of USD 2,50,000 or twice the gross profit or loss caused by the offence, whichever is greater.
"The amount he's accused of stealing from his victims and the number of victims seem shocking; however, we are seeing an incredible increase in all types of tech support scams. The fraudsters are pretty savvy in how they con money out of people, even those of us who think we're smart enough not to fall for it. If you think you're a victim, please reach out to the FBI,” Dennehy said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
Parliament special session from September 18 to 22
Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on Ropar-Nurpur Bedi road in Punjab
the carcass has been sent for post mortem.