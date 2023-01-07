Indian-American body celebrates Biden's nomination of Richard Verma for Deputy Secretary of State

PTI

Washington, January 7

An Indian-American body has welcomed the nomination of lawyer diplomat Richard Verma for Deputy Secretary of State, a top diplomatic position in the State Department.

In December, the White House in a statement said that Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate 54-year-old Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Verma, also a former US ambassador to India, would be the highest-ranking Indian-American in the State Department.

“This nomination is yet another historic addition by President Biden in his campaign pledge to diversify the current administration,” Indian American Impact Fund said in a statement.

Verma's historic opportunity to join the State Department is the culmination of his long and illustrious career in public service.

“We at Indian American Impact are thrilled to witness and potentially welcome the historic confirmation of yet another visionary South Asian leader,” said Neil Makhija, executive director of Indian American Impact Fund.