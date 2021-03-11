Indian-American boy bullied at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

The video, shot by fellow students and shared online, sparks anger on social media; petition supporting the boy gets more than 1.5 lakh signatures

Indian-American boy bullied at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

A grab from the video shared by @NAAISORG on Twitter.

PTI

Houston, May 17

An Indian-American boy was held in a chokehold and allegedly bullied by a white student in a school in the US state of Texas, according to a media report.

The incident happened during lunch at Coppell Middle School North in Texas on May 11, according to NBC 5.

In a viral video, the Indian-American student sitting at a table is seen being put in a headlock by a white student, the report said.

In the video, a student can be seen asking the Indian-American boy to get up from his seat. When the Indian-American boy refused, he was choked and forcefully removed from the seat.

Meanwhile, other students could be heard reacting to the violence but not stopping it, according to the video.

“It was horrible. I couldn’t sleep for three nights straight. It felt like I was being choked. I cried many times watching it,” said Sonika Kukreja, mother of the student put in the headlock.

The authorities, however, chose to punish the Indian-American student harshly by suspending him for three days while the aggressor received a suspension of one day, parents Sonika and Kamlesh Pritmani said.

“I am deeply concerned about the safety of our children and the message our school board, our police department, is sending out by not acting on this,” said Kukreja.

“We need fair treatment for every kid and we need that bullying to be stopped,” said Pritmani.

In an email to parents, Coppell ISD’s Superintendent Dr Brad Hunt said in part, “Coppell ISD is aware of a video circulating on social media showing an incident at Coppell Middle School North involving a physical altercation between two students. Bullying, both verbal and physical, as well as physical acts of aggression are never acceptable and do not align with who we are at CISD and our core values.”

The email said the incident is being investigated and addressed by the school and the district according to the CISD Student Code of Conduct.

Marwa Elbially, the attorney for the Pritmani family, denies the accusations and says the violence should never have happened.

“The school can preach all it wants that they’re antibullying and place it on their website, but they are sending a message to this kid and the rest of the student body that this behaviour is acceptable,” said Elbially.

Mark Lassiter, the attorney for the family of the other student, told NBC 5 that the student was responding to vulgar and violent threats against his family.

The statement reads, in part, “We are confident that after all the facts are revealed, the case will be closed and no further action will be taken other than what the school has already decided was appropriate.”

The video, shot by fellow students and shared online, has sparked anger on social media. An online petition supporting the boy has received more than 1.5 lakh signatures.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

2
Diaspora

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

3
Nation

Rajnath Singh launches 2 indigenously built warships

4
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

5
Entertainment

Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies after fat removal surgery goes wrong

6
Punjab

Congress old guard out in Jakhar's support

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

8
Chandigarh

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

9
Himachal

Himachal constable paper leak: Topper was in touch with agent since December

10
Haryana

Five Rajasthan residents returning from Haridwar die in road accident in Haryana; 12 others injured

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where ‘Shivling’ found, says Muslims can offer namaz in mosque

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

Court notice to Hindu side, posts matter for further hearing...

Gyanvapi: Survey team may seek more time to submit report

Gyanvapi: Varanasi court grants two days' time to submit survey report

Court removes Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra appointed fo...

3 injured in grenade attack on Baramulla wine shop

1 dead, 3 injured in grenade attack on wine shop in J-K’s Baramulla

All four employees of wine shop hailed from Jammu region, sa...

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate ...

Six high courts to get new chief justices

Six high courts to get new chief justices

SC collegium recommends appointments of five CJs, Telangana ...

Cities

View All

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner