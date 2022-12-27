Indian-American community observes martyrdom day of Guru Gobind Singh's sons

Washington, December 27
The Indian-American community here has observed the maiden 'Veer Bal Diwas' during which they paid tributes to the unparalleled sacrifices made by 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh's four sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.
The martyrdom day of Guru Gobind Singh's sons -- Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh -- is observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.
On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.
Organised by the Indian Embassy at its premises here on Monday, a digital exhibition on the lives of the four Sahibzades was also mounted on the occasion.
In her remarks, Charge d'Affaires Sripriya Ranganathan highlighted the various initiatives taken by the Indian government to commemorate Sikh festivals.
