Indian-American Congressman Dr Bera receives Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award

Washington, July 18
Dr Ami Bera, an Indian-American physician-turned politician has received the Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award for his contributions to making high-quality care affordable and accessible in the US.
Bera, 58, the longest-serving Indian-American serving in the US Congress, was among those facilitated during the council's Innovation Expo held here last week.
"Honored to receive the Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award from @HealthInFocus. As a doctor, I'm committed to working to ensure that every American has access to high-quality, affordable health care," Bera, a Democrat, tweeted on Friday.
Bera served as Chief Medical Officer for Sacramento County in California before being sworn in as a Congressman in 2013 and has represented Sacramento County in the US House of Representatives since then.
He is currently a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he serves as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation.
He is also a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.
During his 20-year medical career, Bera worked to improve healthcare availability, quality, and affordability.
A first-generation American born and raised in California, Bera earned both his Bachelor of Science (BS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the University of California, according to his website.
