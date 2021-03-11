Indian-American defence expert Vivek Lall to receive Entrepreneur Leadership Award

PTI

Washington, April 21

In recognition of his contribution in the defence sector, Indian-American chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation Vivek Lall has been selected for the prestigious Entrepreneur Leadership Awards by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

Established in 1968, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergising India-US economic engagement.

Lall, 53, has been selected for the ‘Global Leader in Defence and Aviation Sector’ award category, which would be presented virtually during an awards ceremony on Friday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia will be the chief guest of the event.

Lall, who has played a key role in enhancing defence trade in various capacities in Boeing, Lockheed Martin and now General Atomics, was recently honoured by the Governor of Kentucky as a Kentucky Colonel, which is the highest title of honour bestowed by the State. Kentucky Colonel is the most well-known honorary colonelcies conferred by United States governors.

Former US presidents George Bush, Jimmy Carter, Lynden Johnson, Ronald Reagan are some others that have been conferred this honour.

Lall was also granted the Grand Cross by His Highness Mahmoud Salah Al Din Assaf from the Royal Order of Banu Assaf in January 2022.