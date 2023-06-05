 Indian-American dies in an attempt to rescue 12-year-old son from water at a beach in California : The Tribune India

Indian-American dies in an attempt to rescue 12-year-old son from water at a beach in California

Jonnalagadda, who did not know how to swim, managed to rescue his son but was then dragged by the riptide into deeper waters and drowned

Indian-American dies in an attempt to rescue 12-year-old son from water at a beach in California

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New York, June 5

An Indian-American has lost his life while rescuing his 12-year-old son at a beach in the US state of California, a report said.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to Panther State Beach in Santa Cruz County just after 6 pm last Monday when Srinivasa Murthy Jonnalagadda entered the water to rescue his minor son who was unable to get out of the water, California Fire said on Twitter.

Jonnalagadda, who did not know how to swim, managed to rescue his son but was then dragged by the riptide into deeper waters and drowned as his family helplessly bore witness.

He was then boarded onto a California Highway Patrol helicopter and taken to the Stanford Hospital where he died later, FOX KTVU reported.

Another man, who helped Jonnalagadda rescue his son, however, got out of the water on his own without any injuries, the report said.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

2
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

3
Haryana

Viral video: Gurugram edtech firm 'locks' employees; company responds

4
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

5
Himachal

No green nod, 219-km HP 4-lane project stalled

6
Punjab

540-MW Goindwal Sahib thermal plant on the block

7
Nation

AFT issues warrants against Maj Gen, financial adviser for disobeying order

8
Nation

Odisha train tragedy: Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

9
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

10
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Wrestler Sakshi Malik ends protest, to resume railways duty, 2 days after meeting Amit Shah

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Asks not to spread fake news amid reports of her distancing ...

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old murder case

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA...

Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

India-US focus: Co-development and co-production of military technology

Technology sharing agreement to be negotiated

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

PGI Chandigarh ranked second best medical institute in count...


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh's profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Nihangs scuffle with cops at Taran Wala bridge, case filed

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Chandigarh: Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Over 30 held as security guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

591 stubble-burning cases in Jalandhar district so far

Cleaner murders driver, sets body on fire

Open House: Do you see more accountability and transparency in the government offices now?

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected