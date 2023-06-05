Indian-American dies in an attempt to rescue 12-year-old son from water at a beach in California

PTI
New York, June 5
An Indian-American has lost his life while rescuing his 12-year-old son at a beach in the US state of California, a report said.
Multiple agencies were dispatched to Panther State Beach in Santa Cruz County just after 6 pm last Monday when Srinivasa Murthy Jonnalagadda entered the water to rescue his minor son who was unable to get out of the water, California Fire said on Twitter.
Jonnalagadda, who did not know how to swim, managed to rescue his son but was then dragged by the riptide into deeper waters and drowned as his family helplessly bore witness.
He was then boarded onto a California Highway Patrol helicopter and taken to the Stanford Hospital where he died later, FOX KTVU reported.
Another man, who helped Jonnalagadda rescue his son, however, got out of the water on his own without any injuries, the report said.
