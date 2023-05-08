Indian-American doctor indicted for sexually assaulting patients

IANS
New York, May 8
An Indian-origin primary care physician in US’ Georgia has been accused of sexually assaulting four of his female patients during routine check-ups over a 12-month period.
Rajesh Motibhai Patel, 68, was indicted last week on multiple counts of violating his patients' constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under colour of law and for engaging in unwanted sexual contact, a Department of Justice release said.
According to information presented in court, between 2019 and 2020, Patel, a physician at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Decatur, allegedly assaulted four of his female patients by touching them improperly during routine exams. Investigators believe that Patel may have victimised additional patients.
"Patel allegedly sexually abused his female patients and violated his oath to do no harm to patients under his care," US Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said.
"Veterans and their families expect and deserve the highest quality of healthcare delivered in a safe and accountable setting," Veteran Affairs Inspector General Michael J. Missal said.
He said that the department has been cooperating the law enforcement to ensure the safety of patients.
