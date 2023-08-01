 Indian-American engineer fired for talking with dying relative in Hindi; files lawsuit : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-American engineer fired for talking with dying relative in Hindi; files lawsuit

Indian-American engineer fired for talking with dying relative in Hindi; files lawsuit

A white co-worker had heard Varshney speaking in Hindi on a telephone call with his dying brother-in-law in India

Indian-American engineer fired for talking with dying relative in Hindi; files lawsuit


PTI

Washington, August 1

A 78-year-old Indian-American engineer was fired from his long-time job with a missile defence contractor in the US state of Alabama for speaking in Hindi with his dying relative in India over a video call, a media report quoted a lawsuit filed by him.

Anil Varshney, a Senior Systems Engineer with Huntsville missile defence contractor Parsons Corporation, recently filed a federal lawsuit alleging systemic discriminatory actions that left him jobless in October last year.

A white co-worker heard Varshney speaking in Hindi on a telephone call with his dying brother-in-law in India, AL.COM reported on Monday.

Varshney on September 26, 2022 “received a video call from his elderly brother-in-law KC Gupta, [who] was on his deathbed in India and called to say goodbye to Varshney".

“Knowing the dire situation and that he may never have the opportunity to speak to (Gupta) again, Varshney stepped into an empty cubicle and accepted the call,” the suit said.

“Before doing so, he made sure there were no classified materials or anything else pertaining to MDA's (Missile Defence Agency) or Parsons' work anywhere near him,” said the lawsuit, which also names Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin as legal representative for the MDA.

The two spoke for approximately two minutes in Hindi when another worker interrupted Varshney and asked whether he was on a video call, which he confirmed, according to the suit that was filed in June in the northern district of Alabama.

 “(The other worker) told Varshney that the call was not allowed and Varshney immediately hung up. The call was the last time they spoke before Gupta passed away.” The suit claims the other worker was “intimidated by Varshney speaking in a language he did not understand” and “falsely and intentionally” reported that the Indian-American “committed a security violation by revealing confidential information and/or accepting this call during a confidential meeting or with confidential information in the background".

"Varshney accepted the call from his brother-in-law in an empty cubicle and spoke to him for approximately two minutes,” reads the lawsuit.

“Despite there being no policy prohibiting the call, and without any investigation, the defendants claimed Varshney committed a serious security violation and fired him. Worse, they blackballed him from future [Missile Defence Agency] work, effectively ending his career and life of service to MDA and the US government,” the lawsuit said.

The suit added that Parsons in a call informed Varshney that his “privileges at MDA [had] been revoked” and told him to meet the supervisor at the office.

“When Varshney arrived, (the supervisor) and MDA security personnel met him in the lobby, escorted him to his cubicle, and instructed him to pack up his personal belongings,” the suit said.

“MDA security personnel opened and searched through every file in his cubicle and through his personal belongings. Varshney was humiliated and defendants were essentially accusing him of being a spy simply for speaking in a foreign language to a dying family member." Parsons in a response filed with the court on July 24 said it “denies it engaged in any of the wrongdoing alleged by plaintiff or that plaintiff is entitled to any relief whatsoever”.

Parsons also asked for the suit's dismissal with prejudice and demanded Varshney pay its attorneys' fees and costs, the report says.

Parsons representative Birmingham attorney Sharon L. Miller has not yet responded to a request for further comment from AL.COM.

Varshney immigrated to the US in 1968 and settled in Huntsville where they became American citizens. His wife Sashi has worked at NASA since 1989.

Varshney was once lauded as “Contractor of the Year” in systems engineering and received a letter of MDA recommendation “for saving USD 5 million on the ground-based missile defense programme”.

The lawsuit said he provided “engineering support for the development of integrated and layered missile defence systems which defend the United States and allied partner forces against ballistic missile threats".

The suit says Varshney seeks reinstatement to a position “comparable to his former position”, the reinstatement of privileges, and the revocation (or removal) of any disciplinary records in his file.

If he is not reinstated to his job level, Varshney seeks “front pay including benefits”.

He also seeks compensatory damages for “mental anguish and emotional distress”, along with punitive and liquidated damages and attorneys' fees, according to the report.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

2
Haryana

Delhi-Gurugram eway blocked, residents oppose VVIP protocol

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

4
Haryana

Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace

5
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

6
Entertainment

Gippy Grewal welcomes Sanjay Dutt to Punjabi cinema with 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'

7
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

8
Haryana

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 2 women caught on camera selling drugs, video goes viral

10
Musings

The village with the ‘pool’

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

Manipur video: Supreme Court asks CBI not to proceed with recording statements of women

It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP

Tells him to personally appear before it on Monday at 2pm to...

Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of opposition to discuss Manipur issue

Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8; Kharge seeks appointment with President to raise Manipur issue

Congress boycotts Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok...

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace

Four people killed and several others injured in Nuh

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

The police so far have rounded up 5 people from Tigra villag...

Govt tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Govt tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

The proposed legislation received the nod of the Union Cabin...


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

July rain breaches 22-year record in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

ED raids premises of Hero Motocorp's Pawan Munjal in money-laundering case

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

2 Nakodar village women caught selling drugs on camera

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Flood destruction: BKU to protest against Punjab govt, hold rally in Chandigarh on Aug 5

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

ED conducts raids against Hero Motocorp executive chairperson Pawan Munjal

ED raids premises of Hero Motocorp's Pawan Munjal in money-laundering case

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Patiala shopkeeper consumes poisonous substance in MC office after accusing officials of harassment

Patiala shopkeeper consumes poisonous substance in MC office after accusing officials of harassment

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note