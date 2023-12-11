Indian-American medical student from Michigan crowned Miss India USA 2023

Washington DC, December 11
Rijul Maini, a medical student from Michigan, has been crowned Miss India USA 2023 at the annual pageant held in New Jersey.
During the event, Sneha Nambiar from Massachusetts was declared as Mrs India USA and Saloni Rammohan from Pennsylvania won the title of Miss Teen India USA.
This year marks the 41th anniversary of the pageant which is the longest running Indian pageant outside of India. It was started by New York-based Indian-Americans Dharmatma and Neelam Saran under the banner of Worldwide Pageants.
Maini, a 24-year-old Indian-American, is a medical student and model. She aspires to be a surgeon and hopes to serve as a role model to women everywhere, a press release said.
Greeshma Bhat of Virginia was declared first runner-up and Ishita Pai Raikar of North Carolina was the second runner-up.
According to the organisers, 57 contestants from over 25 states participated in three different pageants -- Miss India USA, Mrs. India USA and Miss Teen India USA.
inners of all three categories will be getting complimentary air tickets to take part in Miss- Mrs.-Teen India Worldwide organised by the same group.
“I am very much thankful to Indian community around the world for their support over the years,” said Dharmatma Saran, founder and chairman of Worldwide Pageants.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year
Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...
Challenging abrogation of Article 370: Timeline of developments in the case
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for p...
Omar Abdullah expresses disappointment over SC verdict on Article 370
The Supreme Court, in its judgement on Monday, supports the ...
Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370
In a series of posts on X, Shah, the architect of the entire...
Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha Secretariat last Friday issued a notification ...